Twitter labeling and limiting links to Russian state media
Feb. 28, 2022 12:31 PM ETTwitter, Inc. (TWTR)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Twitter (TWTR +0.2%) is the latest social media site to alter its policies on Russian information, saying it will label tweets that link to Russian state media, and work to cut down on their visibility and circulation.
- Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) said it will automatically apply labels to any tweets featuring a URL tied to a designated Russian state-affiliated media site. It will also pull those tweets from user recommendations and out of the "top search" function.
- Since Russia invaded Ukraine last week, Twitter (TWTR) has seen more than 45,000 tweets per day sharing links to Russia state-affiliated outlets, it says.
- "As people look for credible information on Twitter regarding the Russian invasion of Ukraine, we understand and take our role seriously," says Yoel Roth, Twitter's head of Site Integrity. "Our product should make it easy to understand who’s behind the content you see, and what their motivations and intentions are."
- Roth said that Twitter (TWTR) will roll out the labels to other state-affiliated media outlets in coming weeks.