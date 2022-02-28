National Health Investors, Welltower working to settle rent dispute

Feb. 28, 2022

  • National Health Investors (NHI -0.9%) said a hearing in its lawsuit against Welltower (WELL -1.4%) that was scheduled for Friday, Feb. 25, has been taken off the court's calendar because the parties are working toward a potential settlement of the dispute.
  • The lawsuit asserts that NHI is owed $11.4M in contractual rent for 2021 on facilities acquired by Welltower (NYSE:WELL) from Holiday Retirement, a privately held senior living management company. The portfolio includes 17 facilities governed by a master lease originally executed between NHI and Holiday in 2013.
  • National Health (NYSE:NHI) said it has received no rent due under the master lease for those facilities since the change in tenant ownership occurred.
