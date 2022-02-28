Bionano Genomics Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Feb. 28, 2022 5:35 PM ETBionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

financial charts, stock market

lucadp/iStock via Getty Images

  • Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.07 (-100.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.85M (+46.6% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
  • Over the last 2 years, BNGO has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • In January, Bionano said that it expects preliminary Q4 revenue to be in the range of $5.8M to $6.2M (up 45%-55% Y/Y).
  • The company's stock declined -6.91% on Nov. 5, 2021 the day after it reported its Q3 results on Nov. 4 post-market. Q3 total revenue rose ~113% Y/Y to reach $4.66M.
  • In February, the company said its Saphyr system will be used by two genetic lab hubs under the U.K.'s NHS.
  • In December 2021, Oppenheimer said Bionano was a buy due to strong 2021 sales of its Saphyr System for genome imaging.
