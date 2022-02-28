Hydrofarm Holdings Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 28, 2022 5:35 PM ETHydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (HYFM)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Hydrofarm Holdings (NASDAQ:HYFM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.03 (+50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $108.32M (+23.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, HYFM has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.