What's in store for First Solar's Q4 Earnings?
Feb. 28, 2022 12:45 PM ETFirst Solar, Inc. (FSLR)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.06 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $924.98M (+51.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, FSLR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.
- Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) rose 14.5% during post-market on day of its earning release; among other peers that were expected to follow the league included SEDG, RUN, FSLR, SPWR, and NOVA.
- Among peers: Lattice Semiconductor beat Q4 consensus on earnings and revenue; Synaptics jumped 8% after Q4 shows record gross margins.
- Related news from this day: 'Solar, wind names rally as Russia's war seen sparking clean energy push'
- Contributor writes: 'First Solar: The Solar Coaster Continues'