What's in store for First Solar's Q4 Earnings?

  • First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.06 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $924.98M (+51.8% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 1 year, FSLR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.

