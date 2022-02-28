Occidental Petroleum to buy back $2.5B of bonds in bid to cut debt

oil pumps on sunset

ssuaphoto/iStock via Getty Images

Occidental Petroleum (OXY +9.6%) pops as much as 11% higher after announcing plans to buy back $2.5B of debt, launching a tender offer to repurchase 15 tranches of notes with maturities in the 2023-49 range.

The $663M of 4.1% unsecured notes due in 2047 jumped $0.05 to $0.925 on the dollar Monday morning, according to Bloomberg.

The company has said it expects net debt to fall below $25B by the end of Q1, after ending FY 2021 with $28.4B of total debt and $2.8B of unrestricted cash.

Occidental is focused on cutting debt and regaining its investment-grade status in the medium term, CEO Vicki Hollub said on the company's latest earnings conference call.

