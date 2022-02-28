Sarepta Therapeutics Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

  • Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.14 (+38.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $198.48M (+36.8% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, SRPT has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 5 downward.
  • In January the company reported preliminary Q4 results. For Q4 and full year, Sarepta expects to report ~$178.7M and $612M in revenue, respectively, each driven by sales of EXONDYS 51 (eteplirsen) Injection, VYONDYS 53 (golodirsen) Injection, and AMONDYS 45 (casimersen) Injection.
  • The company's stock rose +0.51% on Nov. 4, the day after it reported its Q3 results on Nov. 3 post-market, where it beat analysts' estimates. Net product sales in the quarter increased 37% to $166.9M.
  • In December 2021, Oppenheimer upgraded Sarepta to Outperform from Perform, calling 2022 “a potential 'starting gun' to a re-rating” of company shares.
