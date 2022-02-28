Gilead Sciences (GILD -1.8%) has lost more than 15% in the year so far. However, the selloff is no reason for analysts at BMO Capital Markets to become bullish on the stock.

The firm downgraded Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) to Market Perform from Outperform on Monday with a cautious view on the company’s oncology business led by Trodelvy injection for cancer.

Revising his view on TROPiCS-02 Phase 3 trial for the treatment in HR-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer, the analyst Evan David Seigerman argues that its upcoming Q1 2022 readout could signal “a base-case of a statistically significant, but not clinically meaningful PFS” outcome.

Despite the expectations of a positive PFS benefit, Seigerman does not think “it will be enough to warrant widespread clinical use” for Trodelvy. The price target cut to $65 from $75 per share implies a premium of only ~6% to the last close.

Even though Gilead (GILD) trades at a discount to large-cap peers, the analyst looks for further de-risking in the company’s oncology franchise and calls its “earlier-stage pipeline assets and collaborations as a "show me" story.”

Trodelvy is authorized in the U.S. for locally advanced or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer in addition to its indication in urothelial carcinoma. The treatment generated $380M for the company in 2021, up from $49M in the prior year.