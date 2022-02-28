Meme-favored AMC Entertainment Q4 Earnings Preview
- Cinema chain, AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) that shut down when the coronavirus pandemic struck, to show signs of improvement when it reports fourth-quarter earnings on Tuesday, March 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.25 (+92.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.11B (+583.1% Y/Y).
AMC's prospects continue improving
In the three months ended Sept. 30, AMC's sales were $763.2 million, a huge improvement from the $119.5 million in the same period last year.
In its Q4 preliminary report, the company announced total revenue of $1.17B, net loss in the range of $194.8M and $114.8M, and operating cash (burn) to be ~$216.5M.
The revenue of $1.17B still trails quarterly average revenue of $1.37B during FY19.
Concerns: Heavy debt load on its balance sheet, monthly cash burns (including quarterly cash rent payments, deferred rents), dividend resumption. The company paid its last dividend on Mar. 23, 2020.
Quick look at the company's total debt levels in past 11 quarters:
The total debt has been around $11B in the past few quarters. The company issued $950M senior notes to fund the full redemption of first lien senior secured notes and to pay related fees, costs, premiums and expenses.
YTD, the stock has eroded 35% however over the past one year stock has gained 113%.
- Over the last 2 years, AMC has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.
- SA contributor Max Greve is bearish with sell rating amid the collapse of the old theater economic system.