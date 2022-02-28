Meme-favored AMC Entertainment Q4 Earnings Preview

  • Cinema chain, AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) that shut down when the coronavirus pandemic struck, to show signs of improvement when it reports fourth-quarter earnings on Tuesday, March 1st, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.25 (+92.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.11B (+583.1% Y/Y).

  • AMC's prospects continue improving

  • In the three months ended Sept. 30, AMC's sales were $763.2 million, a huge improvement from the $119.5 million in the same period last year.

  • In its Q4 preliminary report, the company announced total revenue of $1.17B, net loss in the range of $194.8M and $114.8M, and operating cash (burn) to be ~$216.5M.

  • The revenue of $1.17B still trails quarterly average revenue of $1.37B during FY19.

  • Concerns: Heavy debt load on its balance sheet, monthly cash burns (including quarterly cash rent payments, deferred rents), dividend resumption. The company paid its last dividend on Mar. 23, 2020.

  • Quick look at the company's total debt levels in past 11 quarters:

  • The total debt has been around $11B in the past few quarters. The company issued $950M senior notes to fund the full redemption of first lien senior secured notes and to pay related fees, costs, premiums and expenses.

  • YTD, the stock has eroded 35% however over the past one year stock has gained 113%.

  • Over the last 2 years, AMC has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.
  • SA contributor Max Greve is bearish with sell rating amid the collapse of the old theater economic system.
