Senseonics Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 28, 2022 5:35 PM ETSenseonics Holdings, Inc. (SENS)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.03 (+92.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.96M (+1.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- Over the last 2 years, SENS has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- The company's stock declined -0.53% on Nov. 10, the day after it reported its Q3 results on Nov. 9 post-market.
- In February, Senseonics said the FDA approved its next-gen Eversense E3 Continuous Glucose Monitoring System.