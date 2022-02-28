NYSE, Nasdaq temporarily halt some Russian ADRs on regulatory concerns
Feb. 28, 2022 1:09 PM ETIntercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE), NDAQMTL, MBT, CIAN, QIWI, YNDXBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor5 Comments
- The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq (NDAQ -0.6%) temporarily halted trading of several Russian equities listed on the U.S. exchange while they study sanctions imposed against Russia by the U.S. and its allies, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
- The NYSE, owned by Intercontinental Exchange (ICE -0.4%), halted activity in American Depositary shares of Mechel (MTL), telecom Mobile TeleSystems (MBT) and online real-estate listings firm Cian (CIAN) on "regulatory concerns." Nasdaq-listed Qiwi (QIWI) and Yandex (YNDX) were halted on news pending.
