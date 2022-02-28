Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) says it is claiming damages of more than $220M from Qatar Airways, in an escalating legal dispute between the two companies.

Airbus said in documents made public Monday that it is entitled to compensation for Qatar's refusal to accept two of the planemaker's A350 widebody jets that were tendered for delivery, after the carrier had complained that surface paint on the planes was cracking and peeling; Qatar sued Airbus last year over the paint defects.

Qatar said it grounded another A350 to take the total number of idled planes to 22, and pushed back against Airbus' claim that it has been trying to resolve the issue.

Airbus has said Qatar's refusal to accept the two planes amounts to a default, allowing it to adjust or cancel other contracts and prompting it to cancel a $6B deal to supply Qatar with 50 of its A321 jets.