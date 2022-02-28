MacroGenics upgraded to buy at Citi on valuation
Feb. 28, 2022 1:17 PM ETMacroGenics, Inc. (MGNX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Citi has upgraded MacroGenics (MGNX -3.4%) to buy from neutral saying the company's pipeline has "entered undervalued territory."
- However, the firm cut its target price to $21 from $23 (~117% upside based on Friday's close).
- Analyst Yigal Nochomovitz noted that the company's focus on MGC018 for solid tumors and MGD024 for acute myeloid leukemia are positives.
- He added that MacroGenics (MGNX -3.4%) has several clinical value drivers in the second half of the year, including a phase 1 expansion cohort update on MGC018, enoblituzumab + retifanlimab phase 2 data in squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and phase 1 expansion results for lorigerlimab in multiple tumor types.
