Will stronger growth factors over ride Baidu's soft Q4 Earnings growth estimates?
Feb. 28, 2022 1:35 PM ETBaidu, Inc. (BIDU)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is RMB 9 (-55.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is RMB 32.2B (+6.4% Y/Y) driven by strength in Baidu core owing to the increasing demand for Baidu AI cloud.
- Over the last 2 years, BIDU has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 10 downward.
- The company in its Q3 earnings indicated that Q4 revenues are likely to come in between RMB31B and RMB34B, representing 2-12% growth Y/Y and 5-16% Baidu Core revenue growth.
- Smart public parking projects won by Baidu Maps is seen driving Baidu's performance in Q4.
- Solid demand for Baidu Health, Xiaodu smart display and DuerOS smart assistant, growing adoption of the company’s Managed Page are seen supporting its Q4 performance.
- In the past 1-year, the stock has lost 48%; Wall Street Analysts rating have a Strong Buy rating on the stock with 23 analysts rating it a Strong Buy while 7 have a Buy rating.
