GrowGeneration Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 28, 2022 5:35 PM ETGrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.09 (-181.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $90.81M (-53.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, GRWG has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.
- In January, the company revised FY2021 revenue expectations of $420M to $422M, down from prior estimates of $455M to $475M and consensus of $435.31M.
- The same month, GrowGeneration acquired Horticultural Rep Group. Financial terms were not disclosed.
- The company's stock declined -3.26% on Nov. 11, the day after it reported its Q3 results. Q3 revenue rose +110.9% Y/Y to $116M.