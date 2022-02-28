GrowGeneration Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Feb. 28, 2022

Large drop on the edge of hemp leaf, CBD oil cannabis concept, hemp oil, medicine products. Cannabidiol or CBD cannabis. Beautiful background, a place for copy space

Aleksandr_Kravtsov/iStock via Getty Images

  • GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.09 (-181.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $90.81M (-53.0% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 1 year, GRWG has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.
  • In January, the company revised FY2021 revenue expectations of $420M to $422M, down from prior estimates of $455M to $475M and consensus of $435.31M.
  • The same month, GrowGeneration acquired Horticultural Rep Group. Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • The company's stock declined -3.26% on Nov. 11, the day after it reported its Q3 results. Q3 revenue rose +110.9% Y/Y to $116M.
