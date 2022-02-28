Will Target report improved margins during Q4?

Target (NYSE:TGT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, Mar. 1, before market open.

Consensus EPS estimate is $2.85 (+6.7% Y/Y) and consensus revenue estimate is $31.4B (+10.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, TGT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward.

TGT stock fell despite topping estimates in Q3. Morgan Stanley said this was due to gross margin contracting 255 bps, owing to higher merchandise and freight costs, inventory shrink, and supply chain costs.

At the time, TGT said it expects high-single digit to low-double digit growth in comparable sales vs. prior guidance for a high-single digit increase.

Evercore ISI this month issued a negative Tactical Trading Call on TGT, concerned that its EBIT margin will likely be 7-8%.

Wells Fargo cuts its rating on TGT to Equal-weight, saying TGT's strong performance during COVID created a difficult 2022 set-up. It said cost pressures will continue in at least H1 of 2022.

Truist began coverage on TGT, rating it Buy, with a broadly bullish stance on the retail sector while being wary of inflation and interest rate risks.

Gordon Haskett downgraded TGT's rating to Hold, pointing to some choppiness in foot traffic in late Nov. and early Dec. It also cut its Q4 comparable sales estimate from +11% to +8%.

SA contributor Daniel Schönberger noted that TGT stock is undervalued, rating the stock Buy. He said although growth rates are slowing down, TGT's metrics are still impressive. But he does not expect further margin improvements.

U.S. retail sales closed out 2021 on a high note following a robust holiday shopping season, as per prelim. data from Mastercard SpendingPulse. Total retail sales (excluding auto and gas) grew 6.9% on a Y/Y basis.

Retailer margins are of particular interest, owing to longer return windows and higher shipping costs, as per AlixPartners. Inflation and higher wages are also pushing retailers to spend more.

Target stock (TGT -0.5%), which declined 20.7% in the last 6 months, has underperformed both the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones U.S. Retail indices.