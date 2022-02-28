Ideanomics Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 28, 2022 5:35 PM ETIdeanomics, Inc. (IDEX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.02 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $33.2M.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- The company's stock declined -14.12% on Nov. 23, the day after it reported its Q3 results. Q3 net loss widened to $50.9M from $8.3M in year ago quarter; revenue however surged 155% Y/Y.