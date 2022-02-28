Novusterra (NOVS) has filed to hold an initial public offering of its stock to raise cash to fund the manufacture of graphene products from carbon and coal byproducts.

In a filing, Novusterra said it planned to raise approximately $15M by offering 3.3M units in the range of $4.13 to $5.13 per unit. Each unit would consist of one share plus one warrant to buy one share priced at 125% of the unit IPO price.

Novusterra has applied to list its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol NOVS. EF Hutton is serving as sole bookrunner on the deal. Underwriters have been granted an option to buy up to 500K additional shares and/or warrants to cover any overallotments.

The company said it expects the IPO to generate gross proceeds of $16.3M if the underwriters’ option is exercised in full and units are priced at the midpoint of its range at $4.63.

Novusterra is a development stage company. It reported zero revenue and a net loss of $308K for 2021.

The company said it plans to use proceeds from the deal to build a plant for its joint venture with American Resources Corp. (NYSE:ARC) to manufacture graphene using technology licensed from Ohio University. It also plans to fund joint ventures with or acquisitions of companies using alternative methods to produce graphene or graphene products, along with general corporate purposes.

