Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.11 (+90.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $157.79M (vs. -$316M in Q420).

Over the last 1 year, PLUG has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.

Plug Power posted a larger than expected Q3 loss along with its highest ever quarterly revenue total, which still came in slightly below analyst estimates. It shipped 4,559 GenDrive units and had revenue associated with 16 hydrogen infrastructure systems during the quarter.

The company said at the time gross margins remain under pressure from multiple factors including elevated costs for freight, materials and labor related to problems in the global supply chain. It expects to reduce its services costs on a per-unit basis by 30% in the next 12 months and by 45% by year-end 2023.

Fresh 2022 revenue guidance released in January guide to $900M-925M in revenue (vs SA consensus of $909.13M).

Susquehanna opened coverage of Plug Power on a positive note, encouraged by "Plug's ability to provide integrated end-to-end green hydrogen solutions", which it expects "will put it in a favorable position to generate double-digit annual top-line growth over the next decade."

However, Truist slashed its price target on Plug Power and several solar stocks, citing U.S. policy uncertainty and a shift in investor risk premiums for all alt energy names in the current interest rate environment.

Morgan Stanley has recently reiterated its Overweight rating, suggesting "no fundamental causes for concern" despite a sustained decline from $44.55 at close on November 19 to $18.76 at close on January 28. Shares have since rallied past the $20 mark.

During the quarter, Plug Power signed a deal with South Korea-based Edison Motors to develop and market a hydrogen fuel cell-powered electric city bus and a long-term supply and logistics agreement to scale up green hydrogen supply in North America.

More recently, the firm purchased Joule Processing, an engineered equipment provider, and announced a collaboration agreement with Atlas Copco and Fives to jointly develop hydrogen liquefaction plants.