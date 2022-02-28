Linde raises quarterly dividend by 10%, announces $10B in share repurchase program
Feb. 28, 2022 1:43 PM ETLinde plc (LIN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Linde (NYSE:LIN) declares $1.17/share quarterly dividend, 10% increase from prior dividend of $1.06.
- Forward yield 1.6%
- Payable March 25; for shareholders of record March 11; ex-div March 10.
- The company board approved a new share repurchase program for up to $10B of its ordinary shares; new program replaces the $5B share repurchase program that was authorized on Jan. 25, 2021 and was recently completed.
- Post the European Market Abuse Regulation requirements, this new share repurchase program must set forth a maximum share capital repurchase amount and an expiration date, which the board has set at 15% of outstanding shares and July 31, 2024, respectively.