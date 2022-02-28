Boston Scientific WATCHMAN FLX cardiac device buoyed by real-world evidence

Feb. 28, 2022 1:36 PM ETBoston Scientific Corporation (BSX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Boston Scientific office building in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • An analysis of data from 16K patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation found that Boston Scientific's (BSX -2.0%) WATCHMAN FLX implant led to very low rates of pericardial effusion requiring major intervention and serious adverse events.
  • WATCHMAN FLX is known as a left atrial appendage closure device used as a stroke reduction therapy.
  • At 45 days after implementation, there were also low rates of ischemic stroke (0.28%) and device embolization (0.03%).
  • The company said the WATCHMAN devices have been implanted in more than 200K patients and there are two ongoing trials of WATCHMAN FLX in this patient group, OPTION and CHAMPION-AF.
