ContextLogic Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 28, 2022 5:35 PM ETContextLogic Inc. (WISH)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.05 (+98.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $309.82M (-61.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.
- The company's stock rose +7.25% on Nov. 11, the day after it reported its Q3 results on Nov. 10 post-market. Q3 revenue declined -39.3% Y/Y to $368M.