Nordstrom Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 28, 2022 5:35 PM ETNordstrom, Inc. (JWN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.03 (+390.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.36B (+19.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, JWN has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.
- The company's stock declined -29.03% on Nov. 24, the day after it reported its Q3 results on Nov. 23 post-market. Sales increased 18% in Q3 compared to last year, but were down 1% in comparison to the same period in 2019.