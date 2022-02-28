Will Sea miss EPS estimates for the ninth time?

Feb. 28, 2022 1:41 PM ETSea Limited (SE)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Singapore-based, Sea (NYSE:SE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st, before market open.
  • The company competes in three high-growth industries: e-commerce, digital payments, and video games.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.91 (+14.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.99B (+91.7% Y/Y).
  • The stock fell 5% despite doubling revenues and a boost to e-commerce guidance in Q3.
  • The company has missed estimates over the past eight quarters.
  • Over the last 1 year, SE has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.
  • SA contributor Daniel Schonberger endorses hold status.
