Hostess Brands Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 28, 2022 1:47 PM ETHostess Brands, Inc. (TWNK)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.23 (+9.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $282.89M (+10.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TWNK has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.