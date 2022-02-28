Ross Stores Q4 2022 Earnings Preview

Feb. 28, 2022 5:35 PM ETRoss Stores, Inc. (ROST)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.97 (+44.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.95B (+16.5% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, ROST has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.
  • The company's stock declined -5.64% on Nov. 19, the day after it reported its Q3 results on Nov. 18 post-market. Ross said it had a strong Q3 despite waning government stimulus and uncertainty related to the spread of COVID variants.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.