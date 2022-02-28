Ross Stores Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 28, 2022 5:35 PM ETRoss Stores, Inc. (ROST)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.97 (+44.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.95B (+16.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ROST has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.
- The company's stock declined -5.64% on Nov. 19, the day after it reported its Q3 results on Nov. 18 post-market. Ross said it had a strong Q3 despite waning government stimulus and uncertainty related to the spread of COVID variants.