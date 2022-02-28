Victoria's Secret announces $7M investment in women entrepreneurs

Feb. 28, 2022 1:54 PM ETVictoria's Secret & Co. (VSCO)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Victoria’s Secret (VSCO -3.7%) intends to make a $7M investment in women-led businesses identified by Venture Capital firm Amplifyher Ventures to provide women entrepreneurs with greater access to capital and growth opportunities.
  • The initiative builds on the brand’s continued vision as an independent company to be the world's leading advocate for women, which includes empowering women in their careers and as leaders.
  • “As a company whose associate base is nearly 90 percent women, ensuring that women are represented and supported in their careers is extremely important to us,” said Martin Waters, CEO, Victoria’s Secret & Co.
