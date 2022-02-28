Clover Health up 36% since Q4 earnings release as investors, analysts applaud

Medicare Advantage

  • Since the market close on Feb. 23 through Monday afternoon trading, shares of Medicare Advantage insurer Clover Health Investments (CLOV +7.9%) have soared 36%.
  • Clover Health (CLOV +7.9%) was buoyed after the closing bell on Feb. 23 by its Q4 2021 earnings, where it saw a major YoY increase in revenue but a significant increase as well in its quarterly loss.
  • For 2022, the company sees revenue of $3B-$3.4B, above the Bloomberg consensus of $2.38B
  • Analysts have largely applauded the results. Cowen analyst Gary Taylor, has a market perform rating and a $3 price target (~19% upside based on Friday's close).
  • Canaccord Genuity is even more bullish on Clover Health (CLOV +7.9%). It upped its price target for the stock to $7 from $6 (~178% upside).
