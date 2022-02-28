Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) and Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) are scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate for BMO is C$3.27 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is C$6.67B. For BNS, the consensus EPS Estimate is C$2.03 (vs C$1.88) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.83B (vs C$8.07B).

Over the last 2 years, BMO has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time. EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.

Meanwhile, Scotiabank has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time. Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.

BMO's fiscal Q4 earnings topped consensus as the bank reported a recovery of credit losses and revenue rose in each of its major business units compared with a year ago. Like other major Canadian banks, the company increased its dividend and resumed stock buybacks as restrictions imposed during the pandemic were lifted.

Scotiabank closed Q4 with a boost to its quarterly dividend and an earnings beat, driven by strong growth in its international banking and lower provision for loan losses. "As we look forward to 2022, we expect to deliver strong growth across all our business lines, with optionality and multiple avenues to grow," said President and CEO Brian Porter.

Canadian banks reported strong profits through the pandemic, but earnings drivers are shifting as restrictions and accommodative government and central bank policies come to an end. "Mortgage growth will continue to be strong, no surprise there, [...] But other kinds of lending, credit card, auto lending, there's some return to growth there," Reuters cited Rob Colangelo from Moody's Investors Service.

However, CIBC Capital Markets analysts suggest earnings could be lower Y/Y after excluding the impact of provisions and taxes, with lower contribution from capital markets compared to strong levels last year. Surging inflation and business investments could also squeeze margins for the banks, with CIBC noting "Inflationary impacts are happening now and rate benefits are in the future."