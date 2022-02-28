JPMorgan, Danske Bank halt trading of funds exposed to Russian assets
Feb. 28, 2022 2:04 PM ETDanske Bank A/S (DNSKF), JPMDNKEYBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- JPMorgan Chase (JPM -3.8%) and Danske Bank (OTCPK:DNSKF) (OTCPK:DNKEY -3.8%) are among asset managers that are freezing trading of funds with exposure to Russian equities, which are sliding after a group of Western nations imposed strict sanctions on Russia.
- J.P. Morgan Asset Management issued a statement that clients won't be able to redeem or buy shares in JPM Emerging Europe Equity Fund, Bloomberg reported.
- Danske Invest, part of Danske Bank (OTCPK:DNSKF) listed the DI SICAV Russia and DI Sicav Eastern Europe funds as closed for trading.
- "Due to the war in Ukraine and the Russian Central Bank’s decision to close the Russian stock market, Danske Invest has been forced to suspend trading in the equity funds that have a significant weight of Russian equities in the portfolio," the company said in its statement. "How long the suspension will last, depends on the development in the Russian stock market."
- Liontrust Asset Management suspended dealing in its Russia Fund, the firm said in a statement. "At the moment, Liontrust is unable to say how long the Fund will be suspended for," it said. It will keep the suspension under continual review in the rapidly changing environment and will update investors.
- Earlier, MSCI is exploring the removal of Russia from indexes on "uninvestable" status
- Late Sunday, Russia's central bank ordered market players to reject foreign customers' bids to sell Russian Securities.