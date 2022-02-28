Will new management help Workhorse top Street view in Q4?

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS), an electric van maker, is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, Mar. 1, before market open.

The consensus EPS estimate is -$0.15 and the consensus revenue estimate is $0.08M (-87.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, WKHS has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Last month, WKHS appointed Robert Ginnan as CFO. The company had onboarded a new management team in Q3.

WKHS had reported Q3 revenue that missed Street estimates. Sales were hit by the recall of WKHS' C-1000 vehicles.

Last year, Wall Street Journal reported that the Justice Dept. and SEC opened an investigation into WKHS. The company provided the following updates in its Q3 post-earnings call:

WKHS stock fell last week after the U.S. Postal Service confirmed a $6B order of gasoline-powered trucks built by Oshkosh.

SA contributor Vince Martin last month noted that WKHS' balance sheet has real concerns, and competition is getting stiffer. He said 2022 would be a pivotal year for WKHS and its new management is perhaps the biggest reason to consider owning WKHS stock.

On average, Wall Street analysts have rated WKHS Buy. As per SA's Quant Rating, WKHS is at high risk of performing badly as it is overpriced and has decelerating momentum when compared to other consumer discretionary stocks.

WKHS stock sank 67.5% in the past 6 months and ~84% over the last 1 year.