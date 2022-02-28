Tutor Perini's subsidiary nabs tunnel contract for Eagle Mountain - Woodfibre Gas Pipeline project

Feb. 28, 2022 2:15 PM ETTutor Perini Corporation (TPC)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Tutor Perini's (TPC -6.2%) subsidiary, Frontier-Kemper Constructors received a contract worth ~C$341M by FortisBC Energy for the tunnel component of the Eagle Mountain - Woodfibre Gas Pipeline project.
  • The project consists of using two tunnel boring machines to bore an ~9-kilometer tunnel between the town of Squamish, British Columbia, Canada and the Woodfibre LNG industrial site, located southwest of downtown Squamish.
  • Pre-construction activities, including design, procurement and construction planning, are expected to commence in March 2022 with construction expected to begin in early 2023; substantial completion is anticipated in 2025.
  • The contract value will be included in Q1 backlog.
