Amarin Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Feb. 28, 2022 2:15 PM ETAmarin Corporation plc (AMRN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.03 (vs $0.04 in Q420) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $142.17M (-15.0% Y/Y).
  • Amarin's Q3 revenue missed Wall Street estimates, hurt by the decline in patient office visits due to the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • In its preliminary full-year 2021 revenue results, it estimates Q4 and FY 2021 total net revenues of ~$140M and ~$580M, respectively, despite continued impact of global COVID-19 and generic competition in the US.

AMRN

  • Activist investor Sarissa Capital has since raised its stake in the firm to ~6.1% from ~2.2% previously. A recent SA contributor analysis on the stock was cautious, highlighting a new four-fold strategy and nearly half a billion dollars in the bank as positives.
  • Over the last 2 years, AMRN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward.
