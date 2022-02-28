Amarin Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 28, 2022 2:15 PM ETAmarin Corporation plc (AMRN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.03 (vs $0.04 in Q420) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $142.17M (-15.0% Y/Y).
- Amarin's Q3 revenue missed Wall Street estimates, hurt by the decline in patient office visits due to the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- In its preliminary full-year 2021 revenue results, it estimates Q4 and FY 2021 total net revenues of ~$140M and ~$580M, respectively, despite continued impact of global COVID-19 and generic competition in the US.
- Activist investor Sarissa Capital has since raised its stake in the firm to ~6.1% from ~2.2% previously. A recent SA contributor analysis on the stock was cautious, highlighting a new four-fold strategy and nearly half a billion dollars in the bank as positives.
- Over the last 2 years, AMRN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward.