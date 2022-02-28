iQIYI Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 28, 2022
- iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.30 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.16B (+5.5% Y/Y).
- iQIYI posted a better-than-expected Q3 revenue, with the number of total subscribing members at 103.6M, yet shares tanked -17.23% on the day of its results.
- Shares also tumbled -15.74% on December 3, after a report of a "massive" round of layoffs at the Chinese video platform. The stock has dropped -84.03% in the last 12 months.
- The firm has since said it is raising charges for some of its subscriptions and named a new finance chief.
- Over the last 1 year, IQ has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward.