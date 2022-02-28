EU Commission to propose Windfall tax on big oil, proceeds to fund renewables

According to Reuters sources, the European Commission will propose EU countries tax energy companies' windfall profits from the gas price rise. With revenue from the windfall being invested in renewable energy sources. The proposal is subject to change, but would not introduce an EU-wide tax, rather it would permit governments to introduce the tax without running afoul of EU rules.

This could create short and medium-term challenges for the continent, as Europe looks to wean off dependence on Russian energy flows. In the short term, Europe needs to rebuild dwindling coal and natural gas supplies, as outlined in Sunday's speech by German Chancellor Scholz. In the medium term, Europe needs more energy, as evidenced by a recent speech from French President Macron outlining plans for the rebirth of France's nuclear industry.

In the short term, any additional natural gas supplies to Europe will need to come from Russia or LNG imports, as Norway and North Africa are largely producing at maximum capacity. Unfortunately for European taxing authorities, LNG is a seaborne commodity, and producers are incentivized to sell gas to whoever bids the highest price, net of tax and transportation. By increasing taxes on energy companies in Europe, it could mean European utilities and consumers need to pay a higher price to pull gas away from Asia. Effectively putting the additional tax burden on already stretched European consumers.

In the medium term, the taxation strategy becomes more opaque. During the oil price downturn, Norway famously reduced the tax burden on north sea producers, helping stabilize the sector. Equinor will increase production by ~2% in 2022, while north sea producer AkerBP (OTCPK:DETNF) will grow production ~20% between 2021 and 2023. In the US, an attempt to fill the strategic petroleum reserve was blocked from the $2T pandemic stimulus, as Senator Schumer indicated Congress, "eliminated a $3b bailout for big oil." In 2022, Exxon (NYSE:XOM), Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Conoco (NYSE:COP), Marathon (NYSE:MRO), Devon (NYSE:DVN) and a long-list of other US producers plan to maintain or reduce production.

In an opinion piece from the FT Editorial Board released Monday, the publication wrote, "however appealing it might seem to force oil companies to fund a form of compensation, windfall taxes are a bad idea. They compound uncertainty and distract from the need to pursue well thought-out reform to deal with the challenges ahead."

With LNG projects costing upwards of $20b each, and producing for decades, oil majors are unlikely to ignore European taxation policy when embarking on new projects. It's difficult to imagine increased renewable energy investments replacing Russian energy flows, suggesting that any delay or reduction to LNG investments could result in higher European gas prices over the medium term. A policy that supports both renewable and gas production could be more likely to result in lower prices for consumers, and reduced dependency on Russia.

The proposal has not yet been made, let alone implemented, but NRT (NYSE:NRT) could be a winner from higher European gas prices. The company simply collects a top-line royalty from the sale of German gas production and dividends 100% of earnings to unit holders.