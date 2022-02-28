Carl Icahn sees more danger from inflation than Russia-Ukraine conflict: Fox Business

Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn doesn't see the Russia-Ukraine was as the economy's biggest problem. "I think that this market possibly has over-reacted to what's going on in the Ukraine," Icahn said during a phone interview on Fox Business Network's Varney & Co. program.

"But I think inflation is a major problem for us," he said. "And I think that this is what we have to deal with. I lived through it in the '70s. And it's not easy to put that genie back into the bottle."

At that time Fed Chair Paul Volcker raised interest rates dramatically to eventually tame inflation, he added.

Looking at the macro-picture now, "you have to realize that, at this point, we're sort of at a precipice. When it's toing to happen, though, could be three years, five years — you don't know — or three days," Icahn said.

He went on to say: "You can't keep just printing up money. I mean, then it gets to its logical conclusion, which is absurd, that nobody has to work."

Earlier, hedge fund manager Bill Ackman is calling for the U.S. to "start thinking about intervening" in Ukraine