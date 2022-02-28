AMC CEO Adam Aron signals green for accepting Doge and Shiba Inu via BitPay
Feb. 28, 2022 2:35 PM ETAMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC)DOGE-USDBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor11 Comments
- Commencing next month, AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) will be able to pay with memecoins Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) and Shiba Inu (SHIB-USD) using crypto payments provider BitPay.
- AMC CEO Adam Aron tweeted while ago, "BitPay will be live for AMC online payments on our web site by Mar. 19, and live on our mobile apps by Apr. 16, possibly a few days earlier."
- The development initiated bitcoin acceptance in November 2021 and indicated that DOGE was coming soon and it would explore Shiba Inu.
- Since November 2021, the stock has lost 56.9% while in past 1-month gain stands at 10.2%.