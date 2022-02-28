A newly published study conducted in New York indicated that the protection from Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine wanes more rapidly in children aged 5 – 11 than in those aged 12 – 17.

The data compiled by the New York State Department of Health was based on a study involving 850,000 adolescents aged 12 to 17 and 365,000 children aged 5 to 11.

The research conducted in New York State ran from Dec. 13 to Jan. 30, 2022, when the Omicron variant was outcompeting the Delta variant of the coronavirus in the U.S.

Over the period, the vaccine efficacy against infections dropped to 51% from 66% in those aged 12 – 17 years, while the efficacy in those aged 5 – 11 fell to 12% from 68%.

Meanwhile, the vaccine efficacy against hospitalizations fell to 73% from 85% in the older age group, while in those aged 5 – 11, the protection against hospitalizations dropped to 48% from 100%.

“Our data support vaccine protection against severe disease among children 5-11 years, but suggest rapid loss of protection against infection, in the Omicron variant era,” the researchers noted. “Should such findings be replicated in other settings, review of the dosing schedule for children 5-11 years appears prudent.”

The study has yet to undergo peer review, which typically precedes publication in a medical journal.

Pfizer (PFE)/BioNTech (BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine is authorized for children aged 5 – 11 years at a third of the dose indicated for those above 12 years.

While Pfizer (PFE) did not agree with the idea that dose used in children might be too low, the company said that it is “confident in the protection and safety” of the vaccine, Stat News reported.

Citing the need for additional data from a three-dose regimen, Pfizer (PFE)/BioNTech (BNTX) recently extended their timeline for submissions seeking the U.S. authorization for the vaccine in kids aged six months to five years.