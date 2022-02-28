International Game Technology Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 28, 2022 2:38 PM ETIGTBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.40 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.02B (+15.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, IGT has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.