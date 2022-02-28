Lockheed Martin (LMT +4.3%) flies to a two-year high, as defense company stocks rise across the broad following Germany's surprise weekend announcement that it plans to upgrade its military strength, including €100B upfront for weapons such as F-35 fighter planes.

Wolfe Research upgrades Lockheed Martin shares to Outperform from Peer Perform as part of its broader upgrade of the defense sector to Market Overweight, based on expectations for stronger international demand for military spend, a better U.S. Department of Defense budget outlook and the accompanying support for the group's valuation.

Vertical Research Partners analyst Rob Stallard has believed defense stocks look relatively attractive but he does not see the Russia-Ukraine conflict changing the path of U.S. defense spending, which is key for defense stock revenue.

Separately, Lockheed Martin is part of nearly $1.8B in contracts awarded by the U.S. DoD for a next-generation military communications network of 126 satellites.

Lockheed, Northrop Grumman (NOC +5.3%) and York Space will each build 42 satellites for Transport Layer Tranche 1, the Pentagon's program to build a satellite internet system; Lockheed won $700M in contracts, Northrop Grumman won $692M, and York Space took $382M.

Lockheed also said it is part of a consortium in a €$380M ($428.4M) contract from Italy's Defense Ministry, which aims to provide technical and logistical support to Italy's Air Force C-130J aircraft fleet.

Lockheed Martin is a hedge against "accelerating inflation, political tensions, Fed uncertainty, high valuations and more," Leo Nelissen writes in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.