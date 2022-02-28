Kohl's FY 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 28, 2022 2:40 PM ETKohl's Corporation (KSS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) is scheduled to announce FY earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $7.26 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $18.76B.
- Kohl's has been at the center of recent bidding action, with offers from Sycamore Partners, and a consortium led by Acacia Research and Starboard Value. Private equity firm Leonard Green was also reportedly interested in bidding for the department store chain.
- The bids came after activists including Macellum Advisors and Engine Capital pushed for the firm to explore a sale. Kohl's has initially rejected multiple unsolicited bids as being too low and adopted a limited-duration poison pill that expires Feb. 2, 2023.
- Over the last 2 years, KSS has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.