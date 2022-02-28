Shift4 Payments Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 28, 2022 2:40 PM ETFOURBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.18 (+460.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $381.84M (+81.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, FOUR has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.