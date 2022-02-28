Chico's FAS Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 28, 2022 2:45 PM ET By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.05 (+113.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $498.7M (+29.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CHS has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.