KPMG Canada buys World of Women Non-fungible token
Feb. 28, 2022 By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Global accounting firm KPMG's Canadian unit said Monday it has purchased a World of Women non-fungible token.
- WoW aims to promote female artists and support women-focused and, more recently, ecological causes around the world. The WoW collection features 10K first edition NFT artworks of powerful women living on the blockchain.
- Specifically, NFT Woman #2681 was purchased on Feb. 13 for 25 ether (ETH-USD) before being sent to another digital wallet, a spokesperson told CoinDesk via email.
- "This acquisition reflects our belief not only in the continued growth of NFTs, but in the value of WoW and its mission," said Benjie Thomas, managing partner, advisory services, KPMG Canada. "Having now gone through the process, we are well-positioned to guide our clients around building a corporate NFT strategy, including, acquiring, and safeguarding NFTs," he added.
- Recall earlier in February when KPMG in Canada added bitcoin (BTC-USD) and ethereum (ETH-USD) to its corporate treasury for the first time.