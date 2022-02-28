Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.29 (+24.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.38B (+1.5% Y/Y).

Domino's Pizza posted better-than-expected results in Q3, but U.S. comparable sales fell short of estimates, with the pizza chain up against its toughest comparable from the pandemic year of 2020.

Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to an Equalweight rating from Overweight, citing "limited justification for further multiple expansion, especially as DPZ's sales growth will likely being to normalize after experiencing substantial Covid (and stimulus) benefits in 20/21."

Stephens also dropped its rating to Underweight from Equalweight, noting the "stock already has had a very strong run, and for 2022 there may be a few headwinds to the business model relative to peers. Shares have performed well with investors favoring high quality, highly-franchised business models in these uncertain times."

Barclays lowered its rating after warning of fading industry tailwinds and a period of tough comparisons, even though Domino's continues to deliver best in class fundamentals. SA contributor Mike Thomas most recently pointed that the company has "significant scale advantages and a strong brand that allows it to defend its profitability".

Over the last 2 years, DPZ has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 7 downward.