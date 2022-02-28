SoFi Technologies Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 28, 2022 2:56 PM ETSoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.12 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $279.47M
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.
- SoFi Technologies stock fell drastically last week after the online lender agreed to buy banking software maker Technisys for $1.1B in stock.
- "SoFi: Technisys Acquisition Creates More Questions Than Answers," writes Marketplace's Michael Wiggins De Oliveira on Seeking Alpha at Hold Rating.
- Overall, SA Authors rate a stock at Buy same as Wall Street analysts while Quant rating is at Hold.