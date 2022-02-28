J. M. Smucker Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 28, 2022 2:59 PM ETThe J. M. Smucker Company (SJM)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.08 (-15.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.04B (-1.9% Y/Y).
- In December, J.M. Smucker entered deals to sell its natural and organic beverage and grains businesses and its private label dry pet food business. It will get ~$110M in cash from Nexus Capital Management for its natural and organic beverage and grains businesses. The dry pet food business will be divested in a cash transaction valued at ~$33M.
- Over the last 2 years, SJM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 7 downward.