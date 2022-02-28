New Fortress Energy wins deal for Eni's Congo LNG project

Feb. 28, 2022 2:57 PM ETNew Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE)EBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Natural gas tank

1715d1db_3/iStock via Getty Images

New Fortress Energy (NFE +5.4%) has unveiled a Heads of Agreement with Eni (NYSE:E) for the deployment of NFE's Fast LNG liquefaction technology to produce up to 1.4M metric tons/year of liquefied natural gas in the associated gas fields off the coast of the Republic of the Congo.

New Fortress said the HoA provides a frame for it to negotiate a long-term tolling agreement with Eni for the full capacity of the facility and for the purchase by NFE of ~1.2M gal/day of LNG via a 20-year FOB sales and purchase agreement.

"With production beginning next year, we believe that this is just the first of many deployments of this game-changing technology around the world," New Fortress Chairman and CEO Wes Edens said.

New Fortress has invested $8B over the past eight years "building a world-class, global LNG infrastructure portfolio," Marel writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.