New Fortress Energy (NFE +5.4%) has unveiled a Heads of Agreement with Eni (NYSE:E) for the deployment of NFE's Fast LNG liquefaction technology to produce up to 1.4M metric tons/year of liquefied natural gas in the associated gas fields off the coast of the Republic of the Congo.

New Fortress said the HoA provides a frame for it to negotiate a long-term tolling agreement with Eni for the full capacity of the facility and for the purchase by NFE of ~1.2M gal/day of LNG via a 20-year FOB sales and purchase agreement.

"With production beginning next year, we believe that this is just the first of many deployments of this game-changing technology around the world," New Fortress Chairman and CEO Wes Edens said.

New Fortress has invested $8B over the past eight years "building a world-class, global LNG infrastructure portfolio," Marel writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.