European oil and gas prices post healthy gain, coal prices post record
Feb. 28, 2022 3:19 PM ETCVE, USO, BTU, CEIX, NRT, SHEL, EQNR, BPBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor7 Comments
- On the back of Germany's energy policy U-turn over the weekend and as broader financial sanctions burdened commodity traders, European energy prices rallied Monday.
- Benchmark Brent oil prices (NYSEARCA:USO) closed up ~4% with BP (NYSE:BP) cancelling Russian cargo loadings, and ahead of a much anticipated OPEC+ meeting later in the week.
- TTF natural gas prices for April delivery rose ~6% Monday, though remain ~25% below peak levels seen last week.
- Thermal coal prices spiked more than 15% during Monday trading, and are set to close at all-time highs.
- Picking winners and losers in the energy sector has not been without risk, as Equinor (NYSE:EQNR), Shell (NYSE:SHEL) and BP (BP) have all announced plans to walk away from Russian domiciled assets.
- With oil up, Canadian producers like Cenovus (NYSE:CVE) are likely to benefit, while rising gas prices should support NRT (NYSE:NRT), and sky high coal prices lift names like CONSOL (NYSE:CEIX) and Peabody (NYSE:BTU).