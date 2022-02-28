Vir Biotechnology (VIR -9.0%) the maker of COVID-19 antibody therapy sotrovimab is trading lower for the second consecutive session on Monday. Aside from the general weakness in the market, the recent decline in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations appeared to have led to the recent selloff.

Vir (NASDAQ:VIR) has lost more than a third of its value so far in the year, while GlaxoSmithKline (GSK -2.2%) its partner for sotrovimab has dropped ~3%.

Their rival developers of COVID-19 therapies, Eli Lilly (LLY -1.2%), Regeneron (REGN -0.8%), and Gilead (GILD -1.9%), have also joined today's slump along with several developers of vaccines and pills.

Thanks to sales of nearly 1.7M doses to date, Sotrovimab has been a significant driver of growth for Vir (VIR) in recent months. The company recognized $917.3M collaboration revenue linked to the therapy in 2021, making up ~84% of its topline.

The partners look to manufacture about 2M doses of Sotrovimab in H1 2022 with plans for additional doses in the second half. However, that estimate has come into sharper focus following a recent regulatory decision in the U.S.

Just last week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) narrowed its recommendation for sotrovimab. The monoclonal antibody therapy should not be used in areas, where the COVID-19 variants resistant to the drug circulate, the regulators said.

The decision comes even after Vir Biotechnology (VIR) and GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) announced lab-based data in February to indicate that sotrovimab retained neutralizing activity against the BA.2 subvariant of Omicron.